New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development — The Village at Magnolia Woods — is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71...
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
NEW ORLEANS - "Jeanerette for example..Wow! You know?...
Final phase of Pecue Lane Expansion Project kicks off Tuesday; expected to be complete by 2026
BATON ROUGE - After months of stalled progress,...
Tuesday PM Forecast: dreary and chilly before another batch of rain
As dreary conditions continue, a stalled front is creating a wide range in temperatures around the forecast area. The next shot at soaking rain will come...
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Groundhog Day is approaching
Groundhog day is approaching and this year everyone...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Fog for the morning and clouds for the afternoon
There is widespread dense fog across all of...
Broncos hiring Sean Payton; Saints get 2023, 2024 picks in return
NEW ORLEANS - The Denver Broncos are hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton. Reports say the Broncos are finalizing a deal with New Orleans to...
Southern hoops stays atop the SWAC standings with a 73-62 win over Jackson State
Just two days after cementing their perch atop...
No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee 76-68 in front of record-breaking crowd
BATON ROUGE - In front of a record-breaking...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
