Home
On Your Side
Doctor recommends waiting until October for flu shot
BATON ROUGE - Some providers are already offering the flu vaccine and shipments will increase in September. With the ongoing pandemic, doctors say this year's flu...
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
BATON ROUGE - As more students head back...
Neighbor dispute over leash rule leads to package thefts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A dispute over a leash...
News
'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82
LONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” has...
Election official: More mail ballots could delay results
Louisiana’s election commissioner testified Wednesday that she’s concerned...
LSU fans coming to terms with tailgating ban
BATON ROUGE - On any given Saturday in...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunny skies, Rain returns tomorrow, Busy in the tropics
Mostly sunny skies and no rain chances for Thursday. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: It will be sunny and hot today! The humidity will...
Hot and humid to end week, more showers Saturday and beyond
There are no major changes to the working...
Allergies may be bothering you, major rain holds off until the weekend
Weed allergies may be bothering some. THE...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start contact practice Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Leaders of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association have unanimously approved a plan that will keep them on pace to start the high...
LSU may require coronavirus test for students buying football tickets
BATON ROUGE - Students planning to buy tickets...
State looking at 25-percent capacity for football games in Tiger Stadium this season, governor says
BATON ROUGE - Attendance at football games in...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunny skies, Rain returns tomorrow, Busy in the tropics
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days