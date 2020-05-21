Home
Illegal dumping remains priority for City-Parish, maintenance department takes on new tasks
BATON ROUGE - Illegal dumping is nothing new to East Baton Rouge Parish, but there's one spot on Florida Blvd. that at least one local would...
Fraudulent charge shows up same day shopping membership is deactivated
BATON ROUGE - A man found a bogus...
House floods for fifth time, elevation project approved
GONZALES - A homeowner in Ascension Parish was...
Target practice at area park leads police to 'most dangerous' gun bust
BAKER – Police confiscated what they said are some of the most dangerous guns on the street in a bust this week after an eyewitness reported...
BREC offering virtual and on-site summer camp options for 2020
BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to keep...
Stocks waver in choppy trading amid grim news on the economy
U.S. stock indexes were mixed in early trading...
NOAA predicts higher than average number of tropical systems in 2020
With a little more than one week before the official start of hurricane season and days after the first named storm of the year, tropical experts...
Sun and warmth, dodging afternoon showers this weekend
As a stalled pattern dissipates north of the...
Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected Wednesday
A stalled front will lead to an active...
NCAA clears way for college teams to return to practice
The NCAA cleared the way for Division I football and basketball players to return to campus sooner than some expected with a vote to allow on-campus...
NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK
Several NFL teams are reopening their training facilities...
Mercedes-Benz dropping name from Superdome; stadium looking for new sponsor
NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is dropping...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Tuesday, May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
