Louisiana Association of the Deaf addresses communication barriers for deafblind patients
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has the largest population of people who are both deaf and blind in the country. The Louisiana Association of the Deaf...
Theatre BR showcases Misery while facing possible misery
BATON ROUGE - Theatre Baton Rouge opens its...
Pointe Coupee's 'ghost employee' sticks taxpayers with bill one more time as case is dismissed
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday agreed to...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Near-record highs leading up to LSU homecoming
We aren’t necessarily done with the 90s just yet. Highs may hit the 90° mark on Saturday, which is within reach of the record. These above-average...
Friday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures return just in time for the weekend
Above average temperatures are making their way back...
Thursday PM Forecast: hotter temperatures lurk on other side of weak front
A few clouds and sprinkles associated with a...
Sports
WATCH: Kim Mulkey opens up about her health scare, LSU's new talent and handling all the noise
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble to talk about her offseason heart surgery, all the...
LSU board unanimously approves new contract for Coach Jay Johnson
BATON ROUGE - LSU approved a new contract...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Chad Elzy Jr.
BATON ROUGE- The Fans' Choice Player of the...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Community
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a breast cancer survivor. In March of 2018, just weeks before her birthday, Allyson went to have an annual...
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an...
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have...
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
©
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Near-record highs leading up to LSU homecoming
