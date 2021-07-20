Home
New cemetery faces one last hurdle, neighborhood fears flooding if passed
BATON ROUGE - A new cemetery on Florida Boulevard is one step closer to being dug. The eight and a half acres for sale in the...
BREC requiring masks for unvaccinated visitors at indoor facilities as COVID cases surge
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge parks and...
Cassidy blasts ICE effort dropping off immigrants in La.; Detention center bus seen at BR transit center
BATON ROUGE - Federal authorities are dropping off...
Tuesday Evening Forecast: soggy summer pattern to change soon
Wet weather will hold on for another 24 hours or so. However, a clear pattern transition will start to take place toward the end of the...
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding
Some areas have already seen an estimated 3...
NOAA expects La Nina to develop by fall or winter
While the top line of a La Niña...
SEC commissioner says games won't be rescheduled over COVID this fall
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday that the conference will not reschedule games because of potential coronavirus outbreaks this fall, saying the decision to get vaccinated...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Tons of questions surround Guy Mistretta in his...
Southeastern's latest rebranding effort includes three new logos for all athletic programs
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics unveiled...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
