As legislative session looms, fight over Mississippi River Bridge funding brews
BATON ROUGE - As lawmakers return to the State Capitol for the legislative session, which opens Monday, a battle over proposed funding for a new Mississippi...
Crawfish prices seeing domino effect from gas price increases
BATON ROUGE - As gas prices continue to...
LSU gym bounces back, beating No. 4 Utah on Senior Day
BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing meet last...
Showers & storms this evening, winter blast moves in tonight
THROUGH TONIGHT There are some big changes in our weather going on over the next 24 hours! The coverage of rain and storms will pick...
Friday AM Forecast: Storms, gusty winds, and freezing temperatures on the way
Widespread showers and storms will be followed by...
Thursday PM Forecast: strong front may bring record cold this weekend
A strong cold front will blow through the...
LSU gym bounces back, beating No. 4 Utah on Senior Day
BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing meet last Friday against Kentucky, the Tigers had one of their best performances of the year against No. 4 Utah...
LSU basketball falls to #14 Arkansas 79-67 in quarterfinals of SEC Tournament
TAMPA - The LSU hoops team losses to...
LSU baseball avoids Friday afternoon scare, edge Bethune-Cookman 8-7
Despite a 6 run 5th inning by Bethune-Cookman...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
