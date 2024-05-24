Home
News
One dead, two others injured in shooting on Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting on Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue, according to emergency officials. One...
UPDATE: Progress has been made in clearing EBR waterways
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The catastrophic flood...
Dead tree dropping limbs, city waiting to learn if it's theirs or homeowner's
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree that towers...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Heat and humidity remain in full force over Memorial Day Weekend
The heat streak doesn't let up over Memorial Day weekend. Look for lots of heat, humidity, and sunshine. A weak front could deliver a little relief...
Friday AM Forecast: Humidity continues to tick up as we head into the weekend
We have been warm all week long and...
Thursday PM Forecast: heat index eclipsing 100 for first time this year
The weather forecast will keep the status quo...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Conference Finals! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs! Friday NBA: Dallas Mavericks @...
LSU baseball defeats South Carolina after late-inning heroics; Tigers play in SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday
The Tigers got the best of the South...
Kelly women push football and women's health to the forefront at LSU
BATON ROUGE - If you've ever wanted to...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: As marijuana continues to be legalized, pot overtakes alcohol as preferred vice
BATON ROUGE — More Americans now use marijuana daily over alcohol, a new national survey on drug use shows. Around 17.7 million people reported...
Thursday's Health Report: Tips for a safe and tasty Memorial Day cookout
BATON ROUGE — If you are planning to...
Wednesday's Health Report: Surgeons working to make kidney stone removal surgeries less invasive
BATON ROUGE — While most kidney stones can...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
SEARCH
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Heat and humidity remain in full force over Memorial Day Weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days