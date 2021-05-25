Home
Man takes on major DIY project, cleans out Dawson Creek himself
BATON ROUGE - It's not the do-it-yourself job anyone would want, but it's the one that's most likely to get things done. A man who is...
City, state ask flood victims to report damage as cleanup continues in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As some people battle back...
Show me the money! Fully-funded flood projects held up by lengthy process
BATON ROUGE - For people who live along...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government Tuesday was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on...
Gonzales man pleads guilty in connection with 2018 stabbing incident
ASCENSION PARISH - A Gonzales man accused of...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Livingston Parish couple
LIVINGSTON - A man who a Livingston Parish...
A shower or two possible this afternoon, most areas will stay dry
A few stray showers will be around this afternoon. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The winds have shifted, and the coastal flood warnings and...
Warm afternoons ahead with stray showers possible
A much quieter week is ahead. Though rain...
Much drier this week, Monitoring coastal flooding
Partly cloudy and warm. That’s the weather story...
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana pitcher Brennan Stuprich was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the year, six Lions earned All-Conference honors and yet another picked...
LSU quarterback TJ Finley transferring to Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Quarterback TJ Finley won't be...
LSU softball advances to 6th straight super regional with win over U-L
BATON ROUGE – Seventh-ranked LSU (35-20) took the...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 24, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
