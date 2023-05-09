Home
Man who allegedly stole, contaminated food at gas station arrested for sexual battery
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who had allegedly spent multiple days visiting a gas station and contaminating food items after he was said to...
Airline Highway on-ramp fully repaired nearly a year after damages caused by city worker
BATON ROUGE - The damage to the Airline...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: More rain on the way
Southern Iberville, Assumption, and St. Mary parishes are under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms today. The primary threats are for gusty winds and...
Monday PM Forecast: steamy with scattered showers and storms
The week ahead will feature very summer-like weather....
Monday AM Forecast: Sticky and humid to start the week with repeated rounds of rain expected
Sneaky showers will be around the area every...
Sports
LSU baseball slips out of No. 1 spot after dropping series to Auburn
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers slid from the top spot in the college baseball rankings, ending their season-long reign at No. 1, after dropping their first...
Southern baseball scores 22 runs in doubleheader win over Prairie View; sweep first SWAC series of the year
Southern baseball scored 22 runs and registered 25...
No. 15 LSU softball sweeps doubleheader with No. 10 Georgia to take series; will be 6 seed in SEC Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 15 LSU (40-14,...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 5, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
