EBRSO unit, school bus involved in crash at Joor Road intersection Tuesday
CENTRAL - A school bus and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office patrol unit were involved in a multiple-vehicle crash along Joor Road on Tuesday....
Pointe Coupee Fire asking community for help after Morganza family's home burns down
MORGANZA - A Pointe Coupee Fire department is...
Multiple attempts to pay late daughter's bill go unaddressed by furniture company, fees accrue
BATON ROUGE - A mom is trying to...
Tuesday PM Forecast: midweek warming, next rainmaker takes shape out west
Morning temperatures move away from freezing for the foreseeable future—perhaps for the rest of the season. The warmup will pause for some showers and thunderstorms just...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Frost threat exits, Spring-like weather returns
After a bitterly cold start to the first...
Monday PM Forecast: First day of spring offers frost/freeze potential
Winter is set to make a brief return...
Sports
LSU men's basketball season ends in first round of NIT; lost to UNT 84-77
The LSU men's basketball season ended Tuesday night after losing to North Texas 84-77 in the first round of the NIT. The game was...
LSU softball drops second straight, Ole Miss takes series
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team lost...
LSU gymnastics earns top seed in 2024 SEC championship; is ranked 3rd nationally
BATON ROUGE — The LSU gymnastics team has...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Tuesday PM Forecast: midweek warming, next rainmaker takes shape out west
