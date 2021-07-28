Home
Most local school systems still weighing mask requirements; here's what they're saying
BATON ROUGE - School districts in the capital area are still deciding what classes will look like when students return this fall as coronavirus cases are...
Council members look to re-route money from libraries to address drainage issues
BATON ROUGE – Some EBR metro council members...
Schools still waiting on mask mandate decision, classes just weeks away
BATON ROUGE – Summer is winding down, and...
VIDEO: heavy storm dumps inches of rain on Baton Rouge
On Tuesday evening, a heavy thunderstorm dropped 3 to 4 inches of rain on Baton Rouge in just over an hour. A time lapse captured by...
Tuesday PM Forecast: turning even hotter by weekend
TUESDAY 7:30PM UPDATE: Chief Meteorologist...
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Day 5 of excessive heat
Tuesday is now day 5 th consecutive day...
Sports
Big 12's Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the...
Get your first look at the rebranded Caesars Superdome
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints gave fans their...
Through leadership in offensive meetings, Southern Lab's Angelo Izzard continues to be a true definition of servitude
As a sophomore, Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
Contests
