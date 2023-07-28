Home
Fatal accident on I-12 eastbound in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Officials are investigating a crash with a fatality on I-12 early Friday morning. The crash happened on I-12 eastbound near the...
Police searching for new information in unsolved murder from 2020
BATON ROUGE - Officers are making another call...
Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for...
Friday AM Forecast: Heat keeps on into the weekend
Flirting with record highs for the next few days. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The hot pattern continues. Starting...
Thursday PM Forecast: set to get even hotter with returning humidity
The heat and humidity will slowly build over...
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat settling in for another long stay
Rain is not impossible but is very unlikely...
Sports
LSU lands Alabama pitcher Luke Holman from transfer portal
LSU landed Alabama pitcher Luke Holman out of the transfer portal, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers. TRANSFER NEWS: @LSUbaseball has landed RHP Luke Holman...
Little League swings big in Ascension Parish
The Ascension Parish 12U Little League team is...
Sports2-a-Days: Istrouma Indians
BATON ROUGE - Local high school legend Sid...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
