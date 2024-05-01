Home
Truck driver dead after running off Iberville Parish gravel road Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - Deputies are investigating after a service truck driver ran off a gravel road and into a cane field, overturning his vehicle and being...
More than a dozen arrests made at pro-Palestine protestor encampment on Tulane campus
NEW ORLEANS - Fourteen arrests were made after...
LSU baseball erupts for 13 runs in fourth inning, dominating Grambling 26-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn't...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Kicking off May with summer conditions, Isolated storms to end the week
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in place for SE Louisiana until 9am Wednesday morning. Patchy areas of dense fog could create very limited visibilities during the...
Tuesday PM Forecast: better rain chances late in the week
The first days of May will play out...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Foggy Morning, Mostly sunny and warm afternoon
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place...
Sports
LSU baseball erupts for 13 runs in fourth inning, dominating Grambling 26-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn't break a program scoring record Tuesday night, but they came pretty close. The Tigers scored 13 runs...
'Let's run it back:' Haleigh Bryant to stay at LSU for year 5 of gymnastics
BATON ROUGE - It's been five to seven...
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball does not get...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
