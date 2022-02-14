Home
Two more suspects arrested in connection with January beating, armed robbery of 87-year-old man
HOLDEN - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left an 87-year-old man severely beaten Jan. 17. The Livingston...
Month-long water leak found after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A soggy backyard is no...
Huge haul for Louisiana sportsbook's first Super Bowl
BATON ROUGE - A super weekend for sportsbook...
Monday PM Forecast: warming ahead of storm system Thursday
After a chilly weekend, expect moderating temperatures through Wednesday. A strong storm system will move into the area on Thursday. Next 24 Hours: Beneath clear...
Monday AM Forecast: Clear and warm for now, Storms return on Thursday
Skies will be sunny and clear for Valentine’s...
Sunday PM Forecast: A gradual warm up this week with storms on Thursday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Into Monday morning, temperatures...
Huge haul for Louisiana sportsbook's first Super Bowl
BATON ROUGE - A super weekend for sportsbook operators in Louisiana, raking in large amounts of money during the first Super Bowl since sports gambling became...
From LSU to L.A.: Stream former Tigers' post-game interviews after Super Bowl LVI
FINAL: Rams beat Bengals 23-20 in Joe Burrow's Super Bowl debut
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report fro Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
