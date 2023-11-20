Home
Bookstore owner searching for family of lost WWI Bible
WALKER - A bookstore owner is on a quest to reunite a book with its family. Sharron Adams has owned Bookceller in Walker for 45...
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank struggling to keep up with growing demand ahead of holiday season
BATON ROUGE - Shelves that are usually stocked...
St. Francisville police officer on admin leave after arrest in off-duty bar fight
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A St. Francisville police...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening and tonight before big cool down
*6pm update*: Strong to severe storms are currently north and west of the viewing area. Some showers are starting to enter the northwest portions of the...
TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of Capital Area until 11pm
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
A strong storm system will move through the...
Sports
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly hosted his weekly press conference Monday, previewing the Tigers' upcoming game against Texas A&M. Watch the conference on Youtube...
LSU beats Georgia State 56-14
BATON ROUGE - LSU rolled away with their...
LSU women's basketball defeats Southeastern despite the absence of Angel Reese
LSU Women's basketball defeated the Southeastern Lions 73-50...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
