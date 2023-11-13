Home
News
Dog injured in apartment building fire Monday
BATON ROUGE - A dog was injured in an apartment building fire on Monday that displaced multiple people. According to the St. George Fire Department,...
Lawmakers form Seafood Caucus to help Louisiana fishermen
BATON ROUGE - Consumers likely don't think twice...
Departing BRPD chief talks 'BRAVE Cave,' search for replacement at Press Club on Monday
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after he was originally...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: Rain has settled in, could stick around into Wednesday morning
A broad area of light to moderate rain has settled in southeast Louisiana. This rain could potentially last into Wednesday morning. Tonight & Tomorrow :...
Monday AM Forecast: A soggy start to the workweek
Light rain showers this morning will gradually increase...
Sunday PM Forecast: Numerous showers possible tomorrow, especially late
Numerous showers will be possible tomorrow as our...
Sports
Amid rumors of his firing, Eric Dooley says he's still Southern's football coach
BATON ROUGE - Jaguars head football Coach Eric Dooley tells WBRZ that he has not parted ways with Southern University despite rumors of his ousting circulating...
Kickoff time set for LSU's final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to wake...
Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches, Tigers roll over MVSU
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger women's basketball...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov. 13, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Search
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday PM Forecast: Rain has settled in, could stick around into Wednesday morning
