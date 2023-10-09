Home
News
WBRZ journalists nominated for Suncoast Emmy Awards
BATON ROUGE - Entries from WBRZ News 2 received four nominations in the 2023 Suncoast Emmy Awards. The chapter of the National Academy of Television...
Judge refuses to drop charges against state trooper implicated in Ronald Greene's death
FARMERVILLE - A state trooper facing the most...
'Unknown substance' creeps into Slidell canal, authorities working to determine what happened
SLIDELL - An unidentified substance made its way...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: Sunshine exits and rain chances return
Although Monday featured sunny skies from start to finish, more clouds are on the horizon. Cloud cover will thicken on Tuesday. By Wednesday, we may have...
Monday AM Forecast: Dry start to the week with much needed rainfall expected on Wednesday
The workweek starts off sunny and warm but...
Sunday PM Forecast: Eyeballing our next potential weathermaker
Sunshine will continue to dominate on Monday. High...
Sports
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly previews upcoming home game versus Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosted a press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming gaming against Auburn. Stream the press conference on WBRZ's...
LSU moves up in the latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank
BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows...
Southern Jaguars fall 26-19 to Florida A&M
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars couldn't get...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have an exclusive preview at the Manship Theatre on Tuesday, October 10th featuring a Q&A with Director and Baton...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
