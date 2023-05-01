Home
Man who allegedly carjacked LSU student while out on bond faces more charges in crime spree
BATON ROUGE - A man who was out on bond for an armed robbery arrest is back in jail after he allegedly went on a crime...
Final grades issued for Louisiana water systems
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Property owners on hook to fix damaged power equipment caused by garbage truck
ALSEN - There's a blame game involving utility...
Monday PM Forecast: dry early week as warming trend begins
A warming trend is expected through the week. Eventually, enough moisture will combine with those temperatures for some showers to pop. Tonight & Tomorrow: Look...
Monday AM Forecast: Mostly dry this week, but temperatures on the rise
Temperatures will hold warm, but rain stays away!...
Saturday PM Forecast: Clouds Building In - A Few Passing Afternoon Showers
Morning sunshine will turn to mostly cloudy skies,...
Brian Kelly finalizes coaching staff with defensive line hire
BATON ROUGE – LSU head football coach Brian Kelly rounded out his assistant coaching line-up with the hiring of Jimmy Lindsey as the defensive line coach...
'Bama player 'alert and doing well' after collapse at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - A University of Alabama baseball...
No. 1 LSU baseball completes the sweep over Alabama, winning game three 13-11
BATON ROUGE - For the second straight weekend,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 28, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
