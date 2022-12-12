Home
2 On Your Side
News
Longtime Zachary Police Chief McDavid wins Mayor in weekend special election
ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office Saturday. McDavid has been police...
Pedestrian hit and killed along Plank Road near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by...
Baton Rouge Airport plans expansion with new air cargo facilities
BATON ROUGE - The governor and the Baton...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Strong cold front to bring heavy thunderstorms Wednesday morning
A strong cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of and along the front, there will be a potential for severe thunderstorms and...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong storms possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday
Storms on Tuesday and Wednesday bring a risk...
Sunday PM Forecast: Warm and humid again tomorrow, setting up our next rainmaker
Monday morning muggies are back again this week....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
David Simoneaux leaving Catholic for Central head coaching job
BATON ROUGE - Catholic High Head Coach David Simoneaux is leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central. Catholic head coach...
Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in...
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari declares for NFL Draft
Saturday's rumor is now Sunday's reality: LSU defensive...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Strong cold front to bring heavy thunderstorms Wednesday morning
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days