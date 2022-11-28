Home
City on the hook for repairs after worker crashed into overpass; bridge still closed months later
BATON ROUGE - For the last six months, drivers who regularly take the interchange between Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard have had to find an alternate...
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish for help
BATON ROUGE - A dip in the road...
18-year-old arrested, allegedly shot 5 people on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS - Five people were shot on...
Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday
A low pressure system will race across the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday. Locally, isolated strong or severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday morning...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong or severe storms possible on Tuesday afternoon
Monday looks sunny and comfortable, but Tuesday afternoon...
Sunday PM Forecast: Monday will be a near repeat of today
One more dry day in the forecast before...
Sports
Auburn football hires Hugh Freeze, controversial coach back in the SEC
Once considered a toxic coach that couldn't possibly land another high-profile college football job, Hugh Freeze has resurfaced in the SEC after being named the 31st...
LSU basketball beats Wofford 78-75
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team improves...
The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0
SANTA CLARA, CA - The San Francisco 49ers...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
