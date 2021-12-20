Home
State Auditor: Louisiana faces numerous challenges in addressing domestic violence
According to a recent report from the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the state's attempts to address its growing domestic violence problem faces significant challenges....
Supply chain issues, inflation spice up prices for Christmas crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Crawfish for Christmas! But, like...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: if you like the chill, enjoy it before Christmas
The first half of Christmas week will be chilly. The second half of Christmas week will not be. Next 24 Hours: Showers will end from...
Monday AM Forecast: The chill will not last long
Temperatures this week are on a steady climb....
Sunday Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temps
The Forecast The rain has moved out for...
Sports
Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nobody hounds Tom Brady like the New Orleans Saints. Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans defense gave Brady fits again, shutting...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 15: NFL
This might be the worst week to bet...
Behind Tari Eason's 21 points off the bench, #19 LSU outlasts Tech in Bossier 66-57
Tari Eason's 21 points off the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
