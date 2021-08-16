Home
EBR planning commission denies proposal for new Zachary subdivsion
ZACHARY - East Baton Rouge officials shot down a proposal for a new subdivision in the Zachary area on Monday. The East Baton rouge Planning...
LSU reports one-third of students have been vaccinated
BATON ROUGE - At least 11,000 LSU students,...
Fiery debate over mask mandate at schools, vaccines disrupts committee meeting
BATON ROUGE – A fierce exchange over masks,...
Monday PM Forecast: Baton Rouge weather pattern switch likely to block Grace
The tropics are busy but not threatening the local area. The summer weather rolls on with a bit of a pattern change coming late in the...
Tropical Storm Henri forms, not a threat to Gulf Coast
Tropical Depression Eight has strengthened into Tropical Storm...
Monday Morning Forecast: Three systems in the tropics, All of them set to stay away from South Louisiana
Local rainfall will not be enhanced by Fred....
Sports
Saints commit 6 turnovers in first preseason loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a...
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
BATON ROUGE - Locally founded sports bar and...
Tigers ranked high in first USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
The LSU Tiger football team is already earning...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Monday, August 16, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
