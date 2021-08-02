Home
Woman sentenced for attacking waitress, must stay away from Chili's
BATON ROUGE - A woman who assaulted a Chili's waitress in last year was placed on probation with the threat of prison time and must stay...
Prairieville man wanted for multiple felonies left scene of deadly crash Monday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - State troopers are asking for the...
Man takes plea deal in 2015 killing of girlfriend's childhood abuser
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with the...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: wet pattern to start week ends recent hot streak
An unusual August cold front has ended the heat stretch with clouds and scattered thunderstorms overtaking the area. Humidity remains high, but could get knocked down...
Monday Morning Forecast: Rain is the weather story for the first half of the week
The excessive heat is out, and the rain...
Wet but less hot start to the new week
The Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms that have developed...
Sports
SEC leaders vote to fold Texas, Oklahoma into conference in 2025
BATON ROUGE - As expected, the Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to formally invite the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas into the conference, effective in...
All of LSU football staff, majority of players reportedly vaccinated heading into season
BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's football staff...
WATCH: Coach O speaks at rotary club ahead of fall football season
BATON ROUGE - Watch as Coach Ed Orgeron...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, August 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
