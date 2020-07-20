Stuff the Bus
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
News
Southern University releases plan for upcoming fall semester
BATON ROUGE - On Monday Southern University released a plan for the 2020-21 school year. With students anticipating to go back to school the university...
Man killed by police Monday was wanted in grisly machete attack that sent girlfriend to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A suspect who was shot...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Trio of tropical waves, added local rain action
Over the next several days, a series of tropical waves will cross the Atlantic Basin. Associated moisture will provide increased rain coverage at times for the...
Comet NEOWISE Spotted in Baton Rouge
You may have heard of or even seen...
Afternoon rain and tracking the tropics
More scattered rain is expected for most of...
Southern University football season shortened, postponed to spring due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - SWAC announced Monday it is postponing all of its fall sports to the spring, that includes Southern University's football season. The announcement...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Scotlandville Hornets
An 8-4 season is a banner year for...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Dunham Tigers
Dunham went 10-2 in 2019 with a district...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 20, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
