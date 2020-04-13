Home
On Your Side
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with their doctor seems to have changed overnight. The quick transition into telemedicine was possible because of technology that...
Additional 275 people answering unemployment calls, wait time still hours for some
BATON ROUGE - When Lance Albarado was laid...
Downtown library final change order completed, working through punch list
BATON ROUGE - Believe it or not, there...
News
Community rallies behind man who was laid off due to coronavirus, then lost his home in storm
GEISMAR- An outpouring of support from generous WBRZ viewers came through emails, texts, and social media messages after a report last week . Pat Kelley...
NBA star Karl Anthony Towns loses mother to coronavirus
MINNESOTA - Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns is...
ExxonMobil to provide health care workers with free gas
BATON ROUGE – Numerous organizations across the US...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Below average temperatures, quieter weather ahead
After an active Sunday, cooler and quieter temperatures are expected for much of the week ahead. In fact, thermometers could dip into the 40s a few...
Showers and storms linger tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Isolated storms...
Local area under a TORNADO WATCH into Sunday evening
*TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded area. We're...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Trendon Watford declares for NBA Draft; Will maintain eligibility
LSU forward Trendon Watford, a member of the 2020 All-SEC Freshman team, announced on Sunday that he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft process. Watford’s...
West Feliciana Names Hudson Fuller New Football Coach
West Feliciana has found its new football coach...
Many athletes who qualified to compete in 2020 Olympics, will be allowed to compete in 2021
TOKYO, JAPAN - Despite the cancellation of the...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 13, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit organization called Tankproof and popular eateries like Chick Fil A, Domino's, and Raising Canes has resulted in getting...
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became...
Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Below average temperatures, quieter weather ahead
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days