With homelessness on the rise, the Supreme Court will weigh bans on sleeping outdoors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will consider Monday whether banning homeless people from sleeping outside when shelter space is lacking amounts to cruel and unusual...
Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH take on Blues Fest
BATON ROUGE- Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH took the stage...
15 people injured when tram collides with guardrail at Universal Studios theme park near Los Angeles
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — More than a...
Monday AM Forecast: Jackets needed to start week, Flirting with record highs by weekend
The new week brings a quick relief from the warm temperatures. Crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons will quickly be replaced by above average warmth by the...
Sunday PM Forecast: A few chilly mornings; another warmup lurks
Cool and dry conditions hang around for a...
Sunday AM Forecast: The rain is gone, much cooler temperatures left behind
After the overnight rain, temperatures are much cooler...
Sports
Tennessee softball shuts out LSU to win series, Beth Torina ejected
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The LSU softball team once again struggled at the plate Sunday, getting shut out by No. 4 Tennessee in the series finale and...
Big Guys No Ties: LSU Baseball's SEC Slump, Bill Belichick, and NBA Playoffs
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble...
Missouri baseball gets to Holman, evens series with LSU
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The Missouri baseball team chased...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
