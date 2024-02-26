Home
News
Improperly-disposed cigarette causes large house fire Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A large fire department response was prompted when an improperly-disposed cigarette sparked a house fire. The fire happened on Leton Avenue around...
Baton Rouge Gridiron Show of political satire returns to stage next month; tickets on sale March 4
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Gridiron Show...
Consumers are increasingly pushing back against price increases and winning
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation has changed the way...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Warm weather continues into the workweek, Cold front brings changes Wednesday
Two more days of spring-like weather before a bit of an unsettled weather pattern moves in. A cold front Wednesday cools temperatures on Thursday and welcomes...
Sunday PM Forecast: Spring-like for a few days, changes coming by midweek
Warm and breezy conditions are here to stay...
Sunday AM Forecast: Enjoy the nice weather, changes coming next week
Sunshine is expected to dominate today and temperatures...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Bats come alive, LSU baseball beats Stony Brook 18-10
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team got a little revenge on Stony Brook on Sunday. After the Seawolves handed the Tigers their first loss...
Big Guys No Ties: Playoff Expansion and Transfer Portal
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble...
No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Tennessee 75-60
KNOXVILLE - No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeated...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
SEARCH
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Warm weather continues into the workweek, Cold front brings changes Wednesday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days