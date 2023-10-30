Home
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after...
In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After being in office...
UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and Ford
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: A strong cold front arrives today bringing spookily cool temps in time for Halloween
With a cold front bringing much cooler and drier air to the state, you will need to pull those jackets and sweaters back out of the...
Sunday PM Forecast: Break out the jackets/coats as temperatures prepare to nosedive
A strong cold front arrives leading up to...
Sunday AM Forecast: Big pattern change starts tomorrow
A cold front will move through the area...
Sports
Saints explode on offense, beat Colts 38-27
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The New Orleans Saints finally put it together on offense and won their first game of the year by more double digits as...
No. 1 LSU WBB wins preseason exhibition against East Texas Baptist 99-26; Hailey Van Lith makes LSU debut
BATON ROUGE - In their first action of...
Northwestern State calls off remainder of 2023 football season
NATCHITOCHES - Administrators at Northwestern State University on...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor. In 2009, she decided to schedule a doctor’s appointment after discovering an abnormality on her breast. Later...
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an...
