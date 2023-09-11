Home
News
Bells toll as the U.S. marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
NEW YORK (AP) — Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded around the country as Americans looked back Monday on the horror and legacy...
9/11 memorial events happening in and around the capital area Monday
Several memorial events will be held in and...
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today, rain chances return later this week
Dry air will stay in the area for the beginning of the work week which will keep humidity and rain chances low. This pattern will start...
Sunday PM Forecast: Dry the next couple of days, rain chances increase by the middle of the week
Dry air will stay in the area the...
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry the next couple of days before moisture returns by the middle of the week
Dry air will stay in the area the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday. LSU remains ranked No. 14 after dominating...
Southern falls to Jackson State 27-14
BATON ROUGE - Much like last week against...
#14 LSU routs Grambling behind historic day from Jayden Daniels
BATON ROUGE - No. 14 LSU with a...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Healthy adults from Baton Rouge needed for study about intermittent fasting and how weight loss affects aging
BATON ROUGE - Studies show that intermittent fasting may help people lose weight and is easier to keep up with then traditional calorie counting, or restricting...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today, rain chances return later this week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days