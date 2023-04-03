Home
Missing man last seen Saturday found safe, reunited with family
UPDATE: Vandy Young was found safe and is reunited with his family, according to police. ### BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a...
Louisiana Supreme Court delays start for trial of teens accused in woman's dragging death
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court has...
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Louisiana man on death row
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on...
Monday AM Forecast: Record breaking heat will be cut off with showers later this week
We are drying out today, but the rainy pattern returns later this week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: After...
Sunday PM Forecast: The start of the week will be mostly dry and HOT
Dry to start the week, then a wet...
Sunday AM Forecast: It will be another HOT day across the Capital Area
More sunshine in your weekend forecast. THE...
Tiger fans snapping up championship gear
BATON ROUGE - The rush began before the team had even left the arena. Tiger fans began showing up at Baton Rouge-area sporting goods stores...
WATCH: Fans welcome Tigers back to campus Monday; LSU hosting championship celebration
BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting fans to...
LSU Gym wins tiebreaker over Michigan to advance to the NCAA semifinals
DENVER - The LSU Gym team finished second...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, March 27, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
