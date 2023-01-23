Home
LSU researcher develops fabric that can detect fevers in infants
BATON ROUGE - A researcher and assistant professor at LSU is developing a specialized fabric that can detect small changes in temperature—something that could possibly save...
Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after...
Local restaurants cooking up new menu items for Baton Rouge's Restaurant Week
BATON ROUGE - Restaurant Week is back, and...
Monday AM Forecast: Clear today, Strong storms possible Tuesday
A risk for severe storms moves in on Tuesday afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: We are in for...
Sunday PM Forecast: Clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight
Enjoy the dry time because rain will be...
Sunday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and dry time in today's forecast
Cloudy start to the day but by the...
Sports
LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately. He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one...
Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw...
LSU basketball drops 6th straight game, loses to No. 9 Tennessee 77-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball losing streak...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
