Home
2 On Your Side
News
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field,...
Election Day toolkit: Handy resources ahead of Tuesday voting
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and with...
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Monday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Dense fog for the morning with sunshine this afternoon
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all south Louisiana Parishes through 9 a.m. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Sunday PM Forecast: Heat moving in, rain staying out of the forecast
Monday will be a near repeat of today....
Sunday AM Forecast: Less rain today but some will still see showers
Foggy start for today, some afternoon showers possible....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LHSAA announces 2022 High School Playoff Brackets
The LHSAA announcing the high school football brackets Sunday, the first year for the new classifications, select and non select are divided into four divisions each....
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - LSU will have to pay...
LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after win over Bama; new College Football Playoff rankings coming Tuesday
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
SEARCH
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Dense fog for the morning with sunshine this afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days