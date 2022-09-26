Home
SEC schedules morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium for LSU vs. Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - Get your coffee ready. The Tigers' biggest game of the season, so far, will kick off before noon in Death Valley next Saturday....
Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after...
Civil rights law targets 'cancer alley' discrimination
RESERVE, La. (AP) — Sprawling industrial complexes line...
Monday AM Forecast: The Fall feel is moving in, Tracking Hurricane Ian
It will finally start to feel like fall this week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: That fall feel is...
5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area
The hot streak is coming to an end...
Eyes on the skies Monday night, you may see Jupiter's stripes
Be sure you keep your eyes on the...
Sports
WATCH: LSU Coach Brian Kelly previews match-up with Auburn
Final: Saints lose to Carolina Panthers 22-14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Saints fell to the...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Jameis Winston and the Saints aim to bounce back against the Panthers in Week Three
The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are on the...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
