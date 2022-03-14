Home
Several vehicles damaged after hitting pothole on I-110; southbound traffic partially blocked
BATON ROUGE - Crews blocked off part of I-110 before the Governor's Mansion curve after several vehicles were damaged by a pothole Monday morning. DOTD...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A pregnant woman and...
Zachary police impound teenager's dirt bike after trying to evade officers
ZACHARY - Officers impounded a dirt bike after...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Widespread storms will move in early Tuesday morning
Storms will move in tonight! Tuesday morning commute will likely be moving slower than normal due to the rain. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news...
FORECAST: Warmer on Monday, storms Tuesday morning
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Southerly winds and increasing...
Widespread late season freeze tonight, warming up afterwards
INTO SUNDAY MORNING: A FREEZE WARNING will...
Sports
LSU softball falls to Alabama in series finale
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team lost to No. 2 Alabama in the series finale 2-1 Sunday. The Tigers bats couldn't get going today, only...
LSU Women's Hoops headed to NCAA Tournament as No. 3 seed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team...
Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
