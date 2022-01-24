Home
Trial to begin for cops accused of violating Floyd's rights
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights as Derek Chauvin pinned the...
Woman struck by vehicle, left to die overnight in EBR; Troopers urge those with info to come forward
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating...
Person killed in Lafayette police officer-involved shooting; LSP detectives investigate
LAFAYETTE – One person has died after being...
Monday AM Forecast: Rain is on the way
Showers may slow down your commute this evening. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! After starting near freezing, temperatures this afternoon will warm...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain moves in Monday, the winter chill sticks around
TONIGHT & TOMORROW It was another FRIGID...
Saturday PM Forecast: HARD FREEZE warning tonight, more sunshine on Sunday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW The coldest air yet this...
Sports
LSU drops tough road contest to Florida 73-72
The LSU’s women’s basketball team was defeated today on the road by a tough Florida squad 73-72. Khalya Pointer led all players with...
Southern hoops bounces back beating UAPB 99-51
Southern had it's most complete game of the...
Burrow, Bengals heading to AFC Championship game with 19-16 over AFC top seeded Titans
Despite being sacked 9 times, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
