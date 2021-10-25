Home
Texas authorities find body of nine-year-old, likely deceased for a year, in Houston apartment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend, Texas authorities discovered a horrific scene in a Houston residence. Three abandoned children were left to fend for...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday morning commute
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive starting Monday, expected to be completed in 2022
BATON ROUGE - DOTD officials announced plans to...
Hurricane Ida resources
Monday AM Forecast: Severe storms will be possible along Wednesday's cold front
Severe weather will be possible along a cold front on Wednesday. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The humidity is high and will stay high...
A Warm Monday Threatens Record High Temps, Big Changes Coming Mid Week
Tonight: Expect areas of patchy fog tonight, but...
Thursday PM Forecast: warm, drier through Saturday
Generally calm weather will lead us into the...
Final: Southern loses to Prairie View 48-21 during Homecoming week
BATON ROUGE - It was homecoming week at the Bluff for Southern, but Jag Nation did not get the results they wanted. Prairie View won 48-21,...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 7: NFL
Another week, and another opportunity to hit our...
Kelley throws 3 TD passes as SE Louisiana rolls 51-14
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw for...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
