Fence company makes good on project following On Your Side report, other customers still waiting
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston Parish made good on a project this week, following a 2 On Your Side report . In...
Waterway improvements to start early 2021
BATON ROUGE - Approval has been given for...
Family, friends search for answers after hit and run puts man in hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police in Denham Springs are...
EBR's 6-12 graders begin staggered return to hybrid schedule's in-person classes, Monday
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Middle and high school students enrolled in East Baton Rouge Parish's public school system who are beginning to weary of virtual...
New Orleans officer arrested for sexual battery of teenager
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police...
Football legend, Joe Montana, and wife rescue grandchild from suspected kidnapper
Former NFL quarterback, Joe Montana and his wife...
Showers and storms this afternoon, Cooler air moves in
Fall lovers, today is the day! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: The morning hours will be sunny and dry. The temperatures will heat into...
First taste of fall arrives this week
Tonight: A few clouds around overnight, but overall...
Quiet end to the weekend, Big changes next week
Tonight: A calm evening with just a few...
FINAL: Saints lose to Packers 37-30
NEW ORLEANS- Coming off a disappointing Monday Night loss to the Raiders, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to bounce back against the Green Bay...
Bengals, Eagles play to 23-23 tie in Wentz vs Burrow
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Burrow kept his team...
La-Lafayette edges Georgia Southern on 53-yard field goal
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette transfer kicker Nate...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
BRG's upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' annual event to combine health with brunch, bubbly
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is hosting...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
