Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, and non-emergency medical procedures are back on the books. Williamson Eye Center...
Proper mask usage, cleaning explained
BATON ROUGE - More people are encouraged to...
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
BATON ROUGE - Businesses won't be reopening until...
New Cortana-area COVID-19 testing site opens, Monday
BATON ROUGE - A new COVID-19 testing facility is set to open in Baton Rouge, Monday. On Friday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Senator...
Hunger, a worldwide problem, worsens due to coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON (AP) — When all this started —...
Though fewer drivers are on Louisiana's roads, reports indicate an uptick in accidents
BATON ROUGE - Across the globe, cities that...
Warming trend continues through Tuesday
The trend of increasing temperatures and humidity will be halted by Wednesday morning. A pair of cold fronts are expected over the next 7 days. ...
Two chances for rain next week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect mostly...
Temperatures will warm through the week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Expect a...
4-star linebacker, Zavier Carter, commits to the LSU Tigers
BATON ROUGE - Despite the pandemic, LSU's Tigers are preparing to hit the field with a star-studded team and on Friday morning yet another promising athlete...
Tiger guard Javonte Smart declares for NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - Just days after the NFL...
Saints announce free agent signings, local Baton Rouge feel to the class
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints followed...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 1, 2020.
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
