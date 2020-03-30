Home
How to report fraud related to the coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Scammers might see a time like the coronavirus crisis as a prime opportunity to prey on people. The United States Department of Justice...
Unemployment numbers continue to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says...
Louisiana Statewide Network 211 staying busy during COVID-19 crisis
BATON ROUGE - The state's 211 network is...
Joe Exotic files $94 million lawsuit over his prosecution
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot has filed a federal lawsuit...
State issuing additional SNAP benefits to most households Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and...
Busch giving 3 months' worth of beer to people who adopt or foster a dog during virus crisis
Busch Beer has partnered with Midwest Animal Rescue...
Front to deliver some cooler temperatures
Two warm afternoons are expected prior to below average temperatures for the middle of the week. A few showers may occur prior to that cool down....
Rain returning early in the week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Shower chances return overnight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy...
ESPN eyes Drew Brees for top analyst job
ESPN, in the midst of reformatting its Monday Night Football booth, had been hoping to woo two former NFL quarterbacks for their top analyst job, Tony...
Former LSU wide receiver and track star Orlando McDaniel dies from coronavirus
Orlando McDaniel, a two-sport star in football and...
ESPN sideline NBA reporter Doris Burke tests positive for coronovirus
ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke has received a...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, March 27, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Community
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Dream Home tickets on sale - Giveaway coming later in 2020
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
Contests
