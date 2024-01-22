Home
Slidell-area elementary employee arrested for hitting special needs student in the mouth
SLIDELL - An employee at a Slidell-area elementary school was arrested after allegedly hitting a special needs student in the mouth. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's...
BRPD chief outlines plan for first 100 days in office
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas...
Geismar man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON - A man from Geismar was arrested...
Monday AM Forecast: Rain and above average temperatures likely all week
The new workweek brings a shift in weather pattern. Starting today, temperatures, rain coverage, and cloud cover are on the rise. Keep raingear handy all week...
Sunday PM Forecast: Warmer and soggier days ahead
After a cold weekend, we will see temperatures...
Sunday AM Forecast: One more chilly day before temperatures in the 70's and rain will return
Temperatures will remain chilly to conclude the weekend....
Sports
LSU makes defensive football coaching hires official
BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly has finished rounding out his defensive coaching staff with official announcements that Corey Raymond, Kevin Peoples and Jake...
REPORT: Corey Raymond expected to rejoin the LSU Tiger football team
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is finalizing a...
ESPN Gameday coming for LSU women's basketball vs. South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – ESPN announced that College Gameday...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
