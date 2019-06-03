Home
Possible root of flooding issues found, fixed by City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish is working toward flood relief in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge after a number of 2 On Your Side...
Another bridge closes in the northern part of EBR
BATON ROUGE - Another bridge in the northern...
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up...
Senate approves plan funding LA 415 connector
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate has approved a proposal that would use money awarded after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill for several infrastructure projects, including...
Following three unsolved murders, residents move for community oversight board for Port Allen Police
PORT ALLEN - There's a move afoot in...
Frustrated residents still dealing with flood water in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART - Just off Highway 70 in...
Early week heat, late week showers
Expect the heat to stay on full blast through Tuesday. This week will offer up better rain chances for those lawns and gardens that have spent...
Staying HOT, Changes by Wednesday
Forecast feels more summer like than spring time....
Hot, summer like conditions prevail
After another hot and mainly dry day, heat...
Antoine Duplantis breaks LSU All-Time hit record
BATON ROUGE- During the 1st inning of LSU's 6-4 win over Southern Miss in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Final, LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis hit a...
LSU beats Southern Miss 6-4 to advance to NCAA Super Regionals
BATON ROUGE- LSU came from behind to beat...
Miami eliminates Southern 12-2 in Starkville Regional
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Alex Toral drove in...
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 3, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Thursday's health report
Watch the health report for May 30, 2019.
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
