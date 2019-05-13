Home
AT&T cell towers popping up unannounced
BATON ROUGE - Small cell towers are popping up in neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. They're the property of AT&T and some people are not happy about...
Water seeps into house, DPW short on workers
BATON ROUGE - Weather conditions in the last...
Tenant says landlord ignored water leak, resulting in moldy mess
PRAIRIEVILLE - Donna Winstead has been living in...
AT&T cell towers popping up unannounced
BATON ROUGE - Small cell towers are popping up in neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. They're the property of AT&T and some people are not happy about...
City, contractor looking to halt legal battle over downtown library until repairs are complete
BATON ROUGE - All sides in the lawsuit...
Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip
ATLANTA (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S....
Much needed drying trend
The cold front responsible for our recent wet weather pattern has finally departed to the southeast. We will get a much needed chance to dry out...
Drying Commences Into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy...
Heavy rain and flash flooding likely through Saturday night
As latest radar trends confirm, the...
LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional as No. 10 Overall Seed
BATON ROUGE- It was announced today that the LSU softball team has been selected as the No. 10 overall seed for the 2019 NCAA Softball Championships....
LSU claims first SEC outdoor championship since 1990
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The LSU men’s track and...
LSU avoids sweep with 3-2 win over Hogz
FAYETTEVILLE - The 17th ranked LSU Tigers avoided...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 13, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
