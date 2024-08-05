Home
Attorney General Liz Murrill seeks to dismiss legal challenge to Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
BATON ROUGE— Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill held a joint news conference Monday morning to address Louisiana's controversial Ten Commandments law. Murrill...
Elective at new Prairieville High School aims to funnel students into emergency dispatch services
PRAIRIEVILLE - With the first day of school...
Man accused of murdering brother-in-law in Kenner arrested after cameras tracked car to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A man who was wanted...
Weather
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida early Monday
Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida around 6:00 am CDT Monday morning as a Category 1 storm with peak winds around 80 mph. The storm...
Tropical Storm Debby becomes the 4th named storm of the season
Tropical Storm Debby is in the eastern Gulf...
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly...
Sports
Former LSU pole vaulting star Mondo Duplantis wins second gold medal; breaks own world record
PARIS — Former LSU field star Armand "Mondo" Duplantis won gold at the men's pole vault finals on Monday in Paris. Duplantis vaulted 6.25 meters...
LSU football ranked No. 12 in Coaches Poll ahead of 2024 season
BATON ROUGE — LSU ranks No. 12 on...
LSU football team spends Sunday afternoon volunteering at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
BATON ROUGE - For the third straight year,...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report: Dieticians simplify diet tools to allow for more heart healthy lifestyle, diets
BATON ROUGE — Eating habits play a significant role in your health. So how much and what kinds of foods do you eat in a week?...
Friday's Health Report: New study shows mental health problems frequently undiagnosed in young people
BATON ROUGE — A new study suggests that...
Wednesday's Health Report: New blood test can help test whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer's
BATON ROUGE — According to the CDC, more...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
