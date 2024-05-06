Home
Federal judges want Louisiana to explore how quickly lawmakers could draw new congressional map
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges who threw out a congressional election map giving Louisiana a second mostly Black district told state lawyers Monday to determine...
Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of shooting into crowd at SU fraternity party
BATON ROUGE - A 19th JDC judge rejected...
Person in critical condition after shooting on Clayton Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured...
Monday PM Forecast: A warm and humid week, with relief by the weekend
A warm and humid week is ahead. There will not be much relief from showers and thunderstorms but there will be a break in the humidity...
Monday AM Forecast: Summer heat continues with relief in sight
The muggy and warm days continue this week,...
Sunday PM Forecast: Summer-like feel continues; big changes by next weekend
The summer-like feel continues into next week as...
Sports
Southern baseball dominates Alcorn in Sunday doubleheader
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Baseball team had no trouble with Alcorn State in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. The Jaguar bats came out hot, with...
LSU softball drops regular season finale to Liberty, will be eight seed at SEC tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball couldn't get...
LSU Baseball beats No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team held...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 6, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
