Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee...
Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in...
US Department of Labor sues local business two years after Investigative Unit reports
BATON ROUGE - A company that was the...
Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner
Many locations along and north of I-10 received over 4 inches of rain on Sunday. A break from substantial precipitation is expected through Wednesday, but it...
Monday AM Forecast: More rain is in the forecast for the week
There will be plenty of recovery time for...
Sunday PM Forecast: Flash Flood Watch still in effect, more showers possible
The Flash Flood watch in effect for most...
Sports
Bayou Traditions named official collective of LSU in hope of empowering student-athletes' NIL opportunities
BATON ROUGE - In one of the biggest steps LSU has taken in the ever-evolving NIL arena, Bayou Traditions, a Baton Rouge-based collective launched Monday in...
Chiefs and Eagles soar into Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can conduct a...
Southern men's basketball takes over first place in SWAC with chippy win over Alcorn
In game that was chippy and heated from...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
