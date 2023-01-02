Home
Bengals and Bills game temporarily suspended during first quarter after player collapses
CINCINNATI - The Monday Night Football game against the Bengals and Bills was suspended during the first quarter after a player collapsed on the field. ...
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE - The overall vibe at The...
Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash
BRUSLY - Rio Cantina on LA-1 in Brusly...
Be weather aware on Tuesday, strong thunderstorms possible
There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Keep in mind, these risks...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong or severe storms possible on Tuesday
We are kicking off the new year with...
New Year's Day - Dense Fog and Clouds
New Year's Day - A *** Dense Fog...
Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to cap a frantic finish by...
LSU beats Purdue 63-7 with dominant Citrus Bowl performance
ORLANDO, Fla. - The no. 17 LSU Tigers...
LSU is in the Citrus Bowl tomorrow on WBRZ Ch 2 - Watch a preview of the Tigers in action on demand
ORLANDO, Fla. - The LSU Tigers are set...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
