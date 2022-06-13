Home
2 On Your Side
News
BRPD responding to shooting on Avenue L; one person critically injured
BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to a shooting on Avenue L near the Bayou Ridge Apartments. Authorities said one person was taken to the...
Wall Street enters a bear market as the S&P 500 dives 3.9%
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening...
Deputies arrest naked man after he allegedly threatened bystanders, defecated in gas station
PORT ALLEN - Deputies arrested a man outside...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: high heat, low air quality
Not many cooling showers will be in the forecast to start the week. Rather, heat and poor air quality, which often go hand in hand, will...
Monday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory Issued for South Louisiana
Heat Advisory Day 2! Be sure to practice...
Sunday PM Forecast: Heat Advisory extended, Air Quality Alert day for Monday
Heat Advisory extended and air quality alert day....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU tennis names Taylor Fogleman as new women's team head coach
Taylor Fogleman, who helped lead the University of Texas to national championships each of the past two seasons, has been named the head coach of the...
Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot wins 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship
AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won...
BREC hosts basketball clinic for special needs children, invites local stars to mentor for the day
BATON ROUGE - BREC hosted a basketball clinic...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday, June 13, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: high heat, low air quality
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days