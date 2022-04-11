Home
Frequent escapes from youth center cause state senator to call for its closure
BRIDGE CITY - A state senator is calling for the closure of the Bridge City Center for Youth after the number of escapes from the facility...
Police: Bank burglars stole truck, one killed in failed ATM heist in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man from Houston is...
Hammer-swinging thief ran from police after smashing windows in hospital parking garage
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of using...
Busy week of showers and thunderstorms
Humidity has returned to the area. With that added moisture, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this week. As is common for...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight, clouds will start to...
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice end to the weekend, then more active next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight lows will not...
Sports
LSU baseball completes first SEC sweep since 2019 with 13-3 win over Mississippi St.
Not since March of 2019 had LSU complete a three game sweep in conference play. That drought was freshened up Sunday with #19 LSU downing defending...
Southern QB BeSean McCray Gold team to 33-13 Spring game win
BATON ROUGE - It was Eric Dooley's first...
Bullpen shuts down Mississippi State offense as No. 19 LSU baseball takes series with 4-3 win
STARKVILLE - For the ninth consecutive time, LSU...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 11, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
