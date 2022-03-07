Home
Father 'relieved' after arrest in daughter's hit-and-run killing
BATON ROUGE - Quality police work and tips from the public led to Leah Tatman's family getting a sense of closure. "I was relieved," said...
LSU women's basketball to host Watch Party for NCAA bid
The LSU Women’s Basketball team will host a...
Homeowner sues over sewer repair debacle, city responds
BATON ROUGE - Following a 2 On Your...
Monday PM Forecast: cold front to make it cooler, wetter through midweek
A cold front has pushed through the area but it will stall nearby and play a role in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures...
Temperature roller coaster this week with several chances for rain
TODAY & TONIGHT Today will start out...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Southerly winds continue to...
Sports
LSU women's basketball to host Watch Party for NCAA bid
The LSU Women’s Basketball team will host a Selection Sunday watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday hoping to hear their names called as first and...
Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on games
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has...
Southeastern Lions win Coach and Defensive Player of the Year awards
The Southeastern Lions earned the headlines of the...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
