New movie filmed in Baton Rouge, False River signals return of 'Hollywood South'
NEW ROADS - "Hollywood South" is back in business, as a new movie filmed on False River and in Baton Rouge make its debut. 'Heart...
BRPD looking for man who robbed Boost Mobile on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a...
Homelessness & littering a lingering problem for BR; city officials say it's complicated
BATON ROUGE - Jennifer Richardson with 'Keep Tiger...
Monday PM Forecast: quiet weather until midweek cold front
Pleasant weather will stick around through the middle of the week. A cold front will arrive on Thursday with the next shot at showers and some...
Monday AM Forecast: The pleasant fall conditions will continue
Skies will be sunny and clear for the...
Sunday PM Forecast: Quiet, pleasant weather continues through Wednesday
The Forecast: Tomorrow morning will be chilly once...
Sports
WATCH: Coach O previews match-up with Alabama
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron discuss LSU's upcoming game against #3 Alabama.
QB Jameis Winston out for the season after suffering injury during Saints' win over Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS - Starting quarterback will miss the...
Final: Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27
What a bizarre Halloween game between the New...
Investigations
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
